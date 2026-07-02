Colin from Accounts: Season Three Trailer Released Ahead of Comedy Series’ Paramount+ Premiere

Colin from Accounts has its return date. Season three of the Australian comedy series will arrive later this month on Paramount+. The trailer for the series’ new season is below.

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Michael Logo, Ian Collie, Nikki Shiels, Justin Rosniak, Emma Harvie, Thomas Cocquerel, Virginia Gay, Darren Gilshenan, Mark Trevorrow, Madeleine Dyer, Genevieve Hegney, Helen Thomson, and Lana Greenhalgh star in the series, which follows the awkward romance of a couple. Viewers saw an ill-timed proposal during the season two finale.

Deadline shared the following about season three:

“Season 3 reveals the aftermath of Gordon’s ill-fated proposal, but while he and Ashley are determined to move on from past embarrassments, they can’t seem to shake their collective baggage. And even as life moves relentlessly on, with challenges at work, ongoing family battles and new friendship dramas, something keeps pulling this flawed, funny pair back into each other’s orbits. Do Gordon and Ashley belong together or is their beloved dog Colin the only thing keeping their futures intertwined?”

Executive producers Rob Gibson and Ian Collie spoke about the series’ return. They said, “It’s a joy to get the band back together and make a third season of our beloved Colin. Thanks to Binge, CBS Studios, our international partners and all our talented, hardworking cast and crew for coming back to the party. Most of all, thanks to Patty and Harri for putting everything into this very special show and making magic with Gordon, Ashley, Colin and the rest of the gang all over again.”

Colin from Accounts returns on July 27th. The season three trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season three?