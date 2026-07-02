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NCIS: Season 24; Michael Weatherly Returning to CBS Series for Full 2026-27 Season

by Regina Avalos,

NCIS: Tony & Ziva TV Show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

NCIS viewers will see a familiar face return for season 24. CBS has announced that Michael Weatherly is returning to the series for the full 2026-27 season.

It isn’t clear if viewers will also see the return of Cote de Pablo. The pair recently appeared in NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Paramount+, which was canceled after just one season.

CBS revealed the following about Weatherly’s return to NCIS:

“Michael Weatherly will reprise his role of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo in a season-long arc reuniting him with the NCIS team for the 2026-2027 season.

He was previously a main cast member on NCIS for 13 seasons, appearing in over 300 episodes, and recently reprised the character in the Paramount+ universe expansion series NCIS: TONY & ZIVA.

NCIS recently celebrated its 500th episode and is currently the longest-running primetime drama on CBS and the #1 TV franchise globally.”

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law and Gary Cole star in the series. The premiere date for season 24 will be announced later. A video announcing Weatherly’s return is below.

 

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What do you think? Are you excited to see Tony back on NCIS?


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