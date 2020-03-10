Is the first season of the Florida Girls TV show on Pop better than a day at the beach? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Florida Girls is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Florida Girls season one episodes here. *Status update below.

A Pop sitcom, Florida Girls comes from creator Laura Chinn, who also stars with Melanie Field, Laci Mosley, and Patty Guggenheim. It centers on four women who get slapped in the face by their lackluster lives, when their one driven friend leaves town in pursuit of her dreams. Shelby (Chinn), Kaitlin (Field), Jayla (Mosley), and Erica (Guggenheim) make quite the motley crew. Still, they stick together as they try to handle whatever life throws at them, while they eke out their existence.





*10/4/19 update: Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on Pop.

*3/5/20 update: The show was subsequently cancelled, before season two was produced.