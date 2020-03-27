Vulture Watch

What's This TV Show About?

Airing on the Pop cable channel, One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky. This series is a reboot of the Norman Lear original. In the updated comedy, the story centers on Cuban-American Penelope Riera Alverez (Machado). This US Army veteran and divorced mother is just trying to balance work and her social life while raising her kids, Elena (Gomez) and Alex (Ruiz). Thankfully, she has the support of her Cuban mother, Lydia Riera (Moreno), her boss, Dr. Leslie Berkowitz (Tobolowsky), and landlord Pat Schneider (Grinnell).



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of One Day at a Time averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 124,000 viewers. Find out how One Day at a Time stacks up against other Pop TV shows.



As of March 27, 2020, One Day at a Time has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season.

Will Pop cancel or renew One Day at a Time for season five? The cable channel revived this family comedy after Netflix cancelled it. However, last month, the channel cancelled all of its other upcoming original scripted series. There had been talk of moving One Day at a Time to TV Land and that seems likely to be the show’s only hope of survival. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on One Day at a Time cancellation or renewal news.



TV show ratings are still important. Follow One Day at a Time's weekly ups and downs.

