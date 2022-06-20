Sunday TV Ratings: Duncanville, America’s Got Talent, NCIS: Los Angeles, AFV, The Black Pack: Excellence

Sunday, June 12, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Duncanville. Specials: The Black Pack: Excellence and Brandon Leake: A Family Affair. Reruns: Dancing with Myself, America’s Got Talent, Weakest Link, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, MasterChef, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and 60 Minutes.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?