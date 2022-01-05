Black-ish: Season Eight Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Black-ish series will be cancelled or renewed by ABC this time around since it’s already been announced that season eight is the end. Could the Johnson family return for a ninth season or a new series at some point in the future? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Black-ish TV show stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham, and Katlyn Nichol. Successful ad executive Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Ross), want to give their children the best of life, as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. They’re determined that those will include a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for their past. That’s not always easy in a rapidly changing world. In the eighth season, the Johnson family continues to tackle tough topics about race, politics, and family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of Black-ish on ABC averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.35 million viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Black-ish TV series on ABC? Should it be ending or would you have watched a ninth season?