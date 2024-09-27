The Last of Us: Season Two Teaser and Posters Released for HBO Post-Apocalypse Series

The Last of Us will return to HBO in 2025, but fans were given their first tease of what will come with releasing a new preview and posters for the post-apocalyptic series.

Inspired by the video Sony PlayStation franchise by Naughty Dog, the series is set in a world where a virus has wiped out most of humanity. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Rutina Wesley star in the series with Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright joining the cast for season two.

HBO revealed the following about season two of The Last of Us:

“After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Back in June, Craig Mazin spoke about the future of the series, and fans could see as many as four seasons of The Last of Us. HBO has only renewed the series through season two. He said the following:

“We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too. We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. The teaser and new posters are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives?