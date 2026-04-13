Will Trent: Season Five; ABC Procedural Drama Renewed for 2026-27 Season

A certain Special Agent will be back on the job for the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has renewed Will Trent for a fifth year. The show’s fourth season of 18 episodes finishes airing on May 5th.

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series is based on Karin Slaughter’s novels and stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Kevin Daniels, and Sonja Sohn. The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Betty Maria White Trent (Bluebell) is his pet chihuahua. Angie Polaski (Christensen), Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin), and Franklin Wilks (Daniels) are detectives with the Atlanta Police Department. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of Will Trent averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.92 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season three, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership. It’s one of the network’s most-watched series.

ABC announced the renewal via social media:

Psst… did you hear the news? 👀 #WillTrent returns for an all-new season! Spread the word — or Betty will. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/d4tJvjEfYE — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) April 13, 2026

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching new episodes of Will Trent? Are you glad this ABC series has been renewed for a fifth season on the network?

