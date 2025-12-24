Menu

The Rookie: Season Eight; ABC Releases Trailer for Series’ 2026 Return

by Regina Avalos,

The Rookie TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Mike Taing)

The Rookie returns in early January with its eighth season, and ABC has released a trailer teasing what’s next for the police drama. The season eight premiere will take the series international.

The episode titled “Czech Mate” is described as follows:

“The LAPD, FBI and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.”

Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez star in the series. Initially, the series followed the then-oldest rookie (Fillion), but it has since shifted its focus to other rookies.

ABC teased the following about the return of The Rookie with the trailer’s release:

“#TheRookie takes on a world of new challenges in this Official Trailer!  Tuesday, January 6 on ABC, get ready for a season premiere with explosive action, unexpected alliances, and cases that stretch across continents. Stream on Hulu.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch season six?


Can’t wait. One of the best shows on TV.

