Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Home Town: Inn This Together: Ben and Erin Napier to Lead New HGTV Spin-Off Series

by Regina Avalos,

Home Town: Inn This Together TV Show on HGTV: canceled or renewed?

(HGTV)

Home Town: Inn This Together is coming soon to HGTV. Ben and Erin Napier will lead the new spin-off series as they help restore an inn in Laurel, Mississippi.

HGTV shared the following about the series:

“Ben and Erin Napier will lend a helping hand in Laurel, Mississippi’s biggest renovation project yet in the new four-episode spinoff series Home Town: Inn This Together. The Napiers, who have successfully revived many outdated homes and historical locations in their small town will lean in to help their family and best friends Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh Nowell who plan to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel. The enterprising trio believes the 25,000-square-foot space that’s been vacant for 40 years will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue and storefront, but they’ll face an array of challenges on the way to make their dream a reality, including: crumbling walls, flooded floors, seven figure budget dilemmas and a devastating fire that severely damages the hotel post renovation.”

The series will arrive on HGTV on May 10th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives next month?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x