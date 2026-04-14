Little House on the Prairie: Netflix Releases Teaser & Posters for Family Drama Series

Little House on the Prairie is coming to Netflix this summer, and the streaming service has released a teaser trailer and posters for the family drama based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novels. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Skywalker Hughes, Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Meegwun Fairbrother, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Xander Cole and Alyssa Wapanatâhk, and Xander Cole star in the series. Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Little House on the Prairie arrives on July 9th. The teaser trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on Netflix?