The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Five Casting Revealed as Production Resumes on Netflix Series

The cast of The Lincoln Lawyer is back on set, and there are some new faces working on the series for its fifth season. According to Tudum, Diane Guerrero, Teresa Maria, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey, Patty Guggenheim, Corbin Bernsen, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Iker Garcia will recur in the upcoming season. Cobie Smulders has also been promoted to a series regular.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

Chris Diamantopoulos (The Sticky, Silicon Valley, The Boys in the Boat) as Frank Silver

Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Psych) as Richard Finch

Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol, Orange Is the New Black) as Natalia

Iker Garcia (The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner

Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal, She Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Allison Finch

Richard Cabral (Mayans) as Benny Perez

Steve Howey (Shameless) as Brian Cunningham

Teresa Maria (Narcos Mexico, Mo) as Tina Perez

The plot for the upcoming season was also revealed, and Mickey is facing new challenges as the half sister who arrived during season four has a case for him. The following was revealed about the Netflix series: “In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5, Mickey Haller’s world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become. Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Newton), Izzy (Raycole), and Cisco (Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you excited to see season five?