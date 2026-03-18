The Chi: Season Eight: Showtime Releases First Photos for Final Season

The Chi will return this summer with its eighth and final season, and viewers are getting their first look at what is ahead. Showtime has released the first photos for season eight.

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook star in the series set in the southside of Chicago, created by Lena Waithe.

Showtime shared the following about season eight:

“Today Paramount+ unveiled an exclusive first look at the eighth and final season of THE CHI, giving fans their first glimpse at the series’ final chapter. Production on the new season began in January, kicking off the road to the show’s highly anticipated farewell. As THE CHI enters its eighth and final season and its coldest winter ever, life or death choices must be made. The question becomes, who is willing to make them? Legacy, conflict, joy, and pain. It all collides in the biggest, most emotionally riveting way ever seen this season on THE CHI. The series stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall and Jason Weaver. THE CHI is created and executive produced by Emmy(R) winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Master of None) under her Hillman Grad banner, and the series is executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian for Hillianaire Productions and Jewel Coronel for Uncut Gems. Additional executive producers include Academy Award(R) and Emmy winner Common (Selma), Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Naomi Funabashi and Rishi Rajani. James Rogers III joins as executive producer. Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield return to direct multiple episodes and have been upped to Co-Executive Producers. THE CHI is produced by 20th Television.”

More photos for season eight are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Showtime series? Will you be sad to see it end?