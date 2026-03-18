Paradise: Season Three: Hulu Renews Drama Series Starring Sterling K. Brown

Paradise is not going anywhere anytime soon. Hulu has renewed the drama series for a third season while season two is still airing on the streaming service.

Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans star in the series, which follows what is left of the world’s population as the majority now live underground.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hulu Original drama series “Paradise,” which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season. The show continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, amassing over 30M hours for S2 and nearly 12 billion minutes streamed globally across its first two seasons. Season 2 has also driven 25M hours of lift to Season 1 – showing the series is still finding new audiences that are starting with the first season. “Paradise” season two is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the US for bundle subscribers and on Disney+ internationally, with the season finale on Monday, March 30th. The political thriller is from creator Dan Fogelman (“Only Murders in the Building,” “This Is Us”), and stars Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us,” “American Fiction”) as Agent Xavier Collins. The debut season earned four Emmy(R) Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, with Brown also earning Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Actor Award nominations, as well as winning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. In season two, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season one, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.”

The premiere date for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a third season?