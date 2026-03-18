Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Prime Video Releases Teaser for Movie Based on John Krasinski Series

Jack Ryan will be back on the hunt this May. Prime Video has released a trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, the first film following the popular spy series.

John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Sienna Miller will star in the film. Deadline revealed the following about its plot:

“Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce). Their combined experience is the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan aired for four seasons on Prime Video. This could be the first of many films if successful.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War arrives on May 20th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this film on Prime Video when it arrives?