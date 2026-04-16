60 Minutes: Season 59; CBS News Series Renewed for 2026-27 But, Changes Are Expected

The clock will continue ticking on CBS. The network has renewed 60 Minutes for a 59th season. The long-running series’ 58th season finishes airing on May 17th.

A newsmagazine series, the 60 Minutes TV show was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running network primetime series features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors for season 58 include Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Jon Wertheim, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 58 season of 60 Minutes averages a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.03 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and Fast affiliate data). Compared to season 57, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership.

Word is that the venerable newsmagazine will be undergoing some significant changes in the 2026-27 season. CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is said to be planning to revamp the show and another round of layoffs are expected in June. Cooper is leaving at the end of the current season and Pelley may also depart (his contract expires in 2027).

What do you think? Are you a longtime viewer of 60 Minutes on CBS? Will you be watching season 59 next season?

