Sunday TV Ratings: American Dad!, 60 Minutes, American Idol, Remember the Titans, NBA Basketball

Sunday, February 22, 2026, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Hollywood Squares, Family Guy, American Dad!, Universal Basic Guys, and Police 24/7. Sports: Milan Cortina Olympics 2026 and NBA Basketball: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers. Specials: Remember the Titans. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Tracker, Watson, and Next Level Chef.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?