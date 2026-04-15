Young Sherlock: Season Two Renewal; Prime Video Orders More of Guy Ritchie Drama Series

Young Sherlock will stay on the case for another season. Prime Video has ordered a second season of the drama series, which follows the younger days of the iconic detective.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Max Irons, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Zine Tseng, and Colin Firth star in the series, which arrived on the streaming service last month. Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Prime Video announced the renewal of Young Sherlock, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series) as Sherlock Holmes. From visionary director Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective. All eight episodes of Season One are available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “Young Sherlock has that rare magic – millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two.” Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season. Through its first 28 days of release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among the top 10 Prime Original Seasons all-time. The series hit number 1 in over 95 countries worldwide, with 63% of its audience coming from international markets and an outsize performance in the U.K., India, and Germany. The Season One trailer reached 223 million views in its first seven days, breaking a record as the most-watched series trailer ever in that time frame for Prime Video. Season One was quickly Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it “Sensational” (Variety), a “Masterpiece” (Screen Rant), and “Stunning” (The Wrap). About Season One: When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock’s first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series exposes the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident. Season One of Young Sherlock also starred Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech).”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?