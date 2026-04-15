The Madison: Season Three; Another Early Renewal for Taylor Sheridan Drama on Paramount+

The Madison has already been renewed for a second season, but now Paramount+ has ordered a third season of the Taylor Sheridan drama series.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox star in the series, which follows a family after they move to Montana.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Paramount+ today announced that the record-breaking new series, The Madison, has been renewed for a third season. The news follows a stellar debut for the Taylor Sheridan original series, which launched on March 14 to an impressive eight million global views for its premiere episode in its first 10 days on Paramount+. The show is Sheridan’s most-watched debut ever and was the #1 original season by views among streaming originals for its first week of release (3/13 – 3/19) according to Luminate and The Madison will debut on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart as a top five original series with nearly 1 billion minutes viewed for its first full week (March 16 – 22). Production for the second season of The Madison is complete and the premiere date will be announced at a later date. Starring Oscar(R) nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe(R) Award nominee Kurt Russell, The Madison unfolds across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – as it examines the ties that bind families together. It has resonated with press and audiences alike with Parade calling it “Deeply emotional, poignant and powerful” and Variety noting “Michelle Pfeiffer gives a powerhouse performance.” In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the drama series stars Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), Matthew Fox (Lost) and Will Arnett (Is This Thing On?). The Madison is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.The Madison is executive produced by series creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to keep watching the next two seasons?