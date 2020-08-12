Judgment with Ashleigh Banfield: Court TV Launching New True-Crime Series

Ashleigh Banfield is headed back to Court TV with a new true-crime series. The new series is set to hit the network in September! Each week, the series will take a look back at some of the biggest cases in recent history.

Court TV revealed more about Judgement with Ashleigh Banfield in a press release. Check that out below.

“Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield, an all-new original series hosted by original Court TV alum and respected former CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Banfield, who made her Court TV return as a special contributor earlier this year. Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield will be a weekly hour-long series taking viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked about trials and cases of all-time. With brand new interviews and exclusive first-time ever reveals, each installment will look to further explore everything people only thought they knew about these touchstones in judicial history. Initial cases featured include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodie Arias, O.J. Simpson, Conrad Murray and others. Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield will be seen Sunday Nights at 8:00 p.m. (ET) with the series premiere set for Sept. 13.”

Banfield also spoke about the new series as well. She said the following:

“It is wonderful being back on Court TV and I’m very excited about Judgment,” said Banfield. “We have the luxury of having access to the vast Court TV library of more than a thousand trials, which allows us to share and re-visit the most intriguing and legally-fascinating cases in modern-day history. There are literally hundreds of compelling stories to tell – and we plan on telling them.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of true-crime shows? Will you watch Judgement of Ashleigh Banfield on Court TV?