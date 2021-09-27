The Witcher: Season Three Renewal and Second Season Teasers Released by Netflix (Watch)

Fans of The Witcher have received some big news ahead of the show’s upcoming second-season return on Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer and two sneak peeks ahead of the new episodes’ arrival in December.

Not only that, but the streaming service has renewed the fantasy series for a third season. New projects for The Witcher franchise have also been announced.

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer star in the fantasy series which follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill). The show is based on the novels and Witcher video game series,

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

A new feature-length anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and a “fun-filled” series for kids and families were also announced. These projects join Nightmare of the Wolf and Blood Origin in the franchise.

Check out the sneak peeks for The Witcher season two below. New episodes of the series debut on December 17th.

