Loki: Season Two Video Released as Disney+ Tweaks Premiere Date (Watch)

Loki is returning to Disney+ a little earlier than planned. The Marvel series, written by Eric Martin, will be available the night of October 5th. The series was initially slated for release on the morning of October 6th.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson, the series follows a variation of Loki from the Marvel films as he travels with the Time Variance Authority.

Disney+ released a new preview of the series. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Loki next month on Disney+?