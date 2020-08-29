Supernatural: Season 15; CW Teases the Final Episodes (Video)

The journey for the Winchester brothers is now coming to an end on Supernatural. After COVID-19 delayed production on the season finale back in March, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki returned to the set earlier this month, and the final seven episodes are set to arrive in October.

The CW released a brand new trailer teasing the trouble to come for Sam and Dean during those episodes. Will someone really kill God? What will happen next for the brothers?

Check out the trailer for the final episodes of Supernatural below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the end of Supernatural? Or, are you sad to see the series end its run?