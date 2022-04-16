Come Dance with Me: Season One Ratings

The other networks have been airing dance and talent competitions for years so, it’s no surprise that CBS would want to get into the act with Come Dance with Me. Can this new series break through and become a ratings success? Will Come Dance with Me be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family competition series, the Come Dance with Me TV show is hosted by Philip Lawrence with judges Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda, and Dexter Mayfield. In the program, exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country invite one untrained family member (or another adult who has supported their dance dreams) to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. The pairs are assisted by professional choreographers and learn different styles of dance, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical. They perform for a panel of judges. The two lowest-scoring teams then perform a freestyle dance-off to determine which team is eliminated. At the end of the season, only one team will win the $100,000 grand prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Come Dance with Me TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?