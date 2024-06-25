All American: Season Seven; Daniel Ezra Won’t Return as CW Series Regular

All American is saying goodbye to one of its regulars. Daniel Ezra will not be a series regular next season.

The series stars Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares, Cody Christian, Monét Mazur, and Karimah Westbrook. It follows a group of football players. In season one, their journey began at Beverly Hills High School, but now they are college students preparing to graduate and hopefully enter the NFL.

In last night’s episode, Ezra’s character was drafted to the NFL, and then fans saw a time jump with his character playing in the Super Bowl and proposing to his girlfriend, Olivia. The next two episodes will deal with their wedding.

Ezra said the following in a statement, per Deadline:

“After making the difficult decision to leave All American, my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves. Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish. Season six is ‘Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him.”

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll also spoke about Ezra’s exit. He said, “Partnering with Daniel Ezra over the last six seasons to bring Spencer’s story to life has been such an amazing, fulfilling, experience. Daniel truly is a gift and brought so much to the character on and off the field. And while Spencer has achieved his NFL dreams, I’m grateful Daniel will still remain an important part of this family, both in front of and behind the camera as we step into a new, exciting chapter of All American.”

The CW has renewed the series for a seventh season, which will focus on new characters. The following was revealed about the future of the CW series:

“With Ezra departing, it opens the door for some further casting changes, which would likely include some newer next-generation characters taking the reins.”

The premiere date for season seven of All American will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CW series? Are you excited to see the new faces of this series next season?