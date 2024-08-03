Johnson: Season Four of Bounce TV Dramedy Series Launches Tonight

Johnson is returning to Bounce TV tonight with its fourth season. The network has released a trailer teasing the upcoming season ahead of its premiere.

D.L. Hughley, LaRay, Jones, Philip Smithey, and Derrex Brady star in the series, which follows four best friends in Atlanta who all happen to share the same last name.

Bounce TV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Johnson, Bounce TV’s popular dramedy focusing on four best friends who share life along with the same last name, returns for an all-new season Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting Aug. 3 with two new back-to-back episodes. “Johnson” is a journey of love, self-discovery, and brotherhood, touching on hot-button topics including race, mental health, classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between men and women — themes that will continue to be prominent in the new season ahead. “Johnson” is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, as well as Deji LaRay (the show’s creator) and Thomas Q. Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. The ensemble cast is led by Jones (“P. Valley,” “Luke Cage”), LaRay (“Bosch,” “Greenleaf”), Philip Smithey (“Murderville,” “The Rookie”) and Derrex Brady (“NCIS,” “First”) with D.L. Hughley (The Original Kings of Comedy, The Hughleys). LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.”

The trailer for season four of Johnson is below.

