Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Miss Teen USA 2024, NFL Football, The Olympics

Thursday, August 1, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother. Sports: Primetime in Paris: The Olympics and NFL Football Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears. Specials: Miss Teen USA 2024 and Just the Facts With Steve Ballmer. Reruns: Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and The Real CSI: Miami.



Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



