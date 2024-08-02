Chicago Fire: Season 13; KaDee Strickland Joins NBC Series, Jake Lockett Promoted

Chicago Fire has added another cast member. KaDee Strickland (Private Practice) will star as the estranged wife of the Fire Chief on the NBC first-responder drama. According to TV Line, she will recur in the series.

Dermot Mulroney joined the NBC series as Chief Dom Pascal last month. Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Jocelyn Hudon star in Chicago Fire, which returns to NBC on September 25th.

TV Line also reported that Jake Lockett is being promoted to a series regular for season 13. He joined the NBC series in a recurring role in the season 11 premiere. Appearing in 33 episodes, he has played a significant role in several storylines, including a romance with Violet. He admitted he was in love with her during the season 12 finale.

