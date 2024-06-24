Chicago Fire: Season 13; Jocelyn Hudon Promoted to Series Regular Starting Fall 2024

Chicago Fire will see more of one of last season’s new arrivals this fall. Jocelyn Hudon (above, right) has been bumped to series regular for season 13, per Deadline. She joined the series as new paramedic Lyla Novak after Kara Kilmer departed.

Starring Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, the series follows the first responders of Chicago’s Firehouse 51.

The following was revealed about Hudon’s character and her addition to the NBC drama:

“Hudon joined the Season 12 cast in April as Lyla Novak, a new paramedic at Firehouse 51 who at first loves freelancing but reluctantly agrees to join Violet (Hanako Greensmith) as an official part of the team. In a short time, Lyla has proven to be an integral member of the paramedics with leadership skills that will go far at 51. She also realizes that standing still and being part of something big feels pretty nice, too.”

Chicago Fire will return to NBC this fall. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

