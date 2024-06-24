Mafia Spies: Crime Docuseries Coming to Paramount+ Next Month

Get ready to return to the early 1960s in this new crime docuseries coming to Paramount+. Mafia Spies will show viewers another side of the plot to assassinate Fidel Castro. The series is based on the book by Thomas Maier.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the new six-part docuseries MAFIA SPIES, directed Tom Donahue and produced by CreativeChaos in association with Danny Strong Productions and See It Now Studios, will premiere on the service on Tuesday, July 16 in the U.S. and Canada and on Wednesday, July 17 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Artwork and a trailer for the series also were revealed. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

In MAFIA SPIES, viewers discover real-world spies, gangsters, honeypots and mistresses that unravels a hidden conspiracy between the CIA and the Chicago mob to assassinate Fidel Castro at a critical time in the Cold War; President Kennedy made it known that there was no living with Castro with missiles 90 miles from American soil.

Based on the book “Mafia Spies: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangsters, JFK, and Castro” by Thomas Maier (Masters of Sex), this action-packed and fully immersive series talks to the key players – giving their first-person accounts of what was happening in the United States and Cuba. Relying heavily on recently declassified material and premium cinematic recreations, the series charts a Cold War game of cat and mouse from Vegas to Miami to Havana that pitted Washington’s strongest players against the 20th century’s most notorious gangsters and exploring the secret connections among the CIA, the mob and Sinatra’s Rat Pack that still resonate today.

Delving into one of America’s most remarkable espionage plots, the series includes exclusive interviews in the U.S. and Cuba, with expert historians and notable journalists, such as Gerald Posner, Tim Weiner, Geoff Schumacher, Stephen Kinzer, Peter Kornbluh, J. Michael Niotta, Professor Boris Nerey Obregon and Felix Rodriguez. The series also features Sam Giancana ‘s daughter Antoinette, entertainer Betsy Duncan and actor Robert Davi.

MAFIA SPIES is directed by Tom Donahue, who co-wrote the series with Ron Marasco. Donahue and Ilan Arboleda serve as executive producers and co-showrunners and Jessicya Materano is co-executive producer for CreativeChaos vmg. Danny Strong and Mandy Safavi are executive producers for Danny Strong Productions. Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee are executive producer and co-executive producer respectively for Jackson Pictures. Allan Loeb is an executive producer. Susan Zirinsky, Juan ‘JC’ Acosta, Mike Holz and Jordan Bogdonavage are executive producers for Paramount+.”