Thursday TV Ratings: The Outpost, Big Brother, MasterChef, Tokyo Summer Olympics, 2021 NBA Draft

The Outpost TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Thursday, July 29, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Outpost, Big Brother, and Love Island.  Sports: 2021 NBA Draft and Tokyo Summer OlympicsReruns: Beat Shazam, MasterChef, Roswell, New Mexico, and Bull.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

