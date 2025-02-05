Menu

Monday TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Voice, All American, The Bachelor, NCIS

Published:

9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Monday, February 3, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: The Bachelor, Rescue: HI-Surf, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Voice, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, The Neighborhood, and Poppa’s House.   Specials: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Reruns: The Hunting Party, All American, and Wild Cards.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



