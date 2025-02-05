Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Grammy Awards, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dateline NBC, NASCAR, Point Break

Published:

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, February 2, 2025 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes. Specials: Point Break and The 67th Annual Grammy Awards.  Sports:  NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray.  Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dateline NBC, and Deal or No Deal Island.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

