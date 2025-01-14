Sunday TV Ratings: America’s Funniest Home Videos, 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, The Wedding Planner, NFL Football

Sunday, January 12, 2025 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos and 60 Minutes. Specials: The Wedding Planner and Marley & Me. Sports: NFL on FOX Postgame, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Wild Card: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reruns: Doc, Animal Control, Going Dutch, NCIS: Origins, St. Denis Medical, Shifting Gears, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

