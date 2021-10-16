Titans: Season Four; HBO Max Renews Young DC Superhero Series Ahead of Season Three Finale (Watch)

This team of young heroes will get more time to earn their stripes. HBO Max has renewed the Titans TV series for a fourth season. The current third season of 13 episodes wraps on October 21st.

An action-drama series, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch, and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo recurs. Based on the DC Comics characters, the live-action superhero drama centers on Nightwing aka Dick Grayson (Thwaites); Rachel Roth aka Raven (Croft); Koriand’r aka Starfire (Diop); and Garfield Logan aka Beast Boy (Potter). As these heroes band together to form the Titans and fight off a powerful enemy, they also wind up working as a surrogate family. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Here’s the fourth season renewal announcement from HBO Max:

HBO Max Renews TITANS For A Fourth Season TITANS Season Three Finale Debuts This Thursday, October 21 HBO Max announced today at DC FanDome that the Max Original series TITANS has been renewed for a fourth season and revealed a first look at the season three finale ahead of its debut this Thursday, October 21. Logline: TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats. Cast: Season three stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch. Credits: TITANS is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers. The season three finale of TITANS debuts Thursday, October 21.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Titans TV series on HBO Max? Are you glad to hear that it’s been renewed for a fourth season?