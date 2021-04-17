SEAL Team: Season Five? David Boreanaz Asks CBS to Renew Series

CBS is hearing the pleas of one star of SEAL Team to renew the series for a fifth year. Dramas SWAT, Bull, NCIS, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods were all renewed earlier this week but the Wednesday night military drama’s fate is still up in the air.

Series star David Boreanaz (above) and Justin Melnick took to social media to encourage CBS to renew the drama series.

SEAL Team airs on Wednesday nights on CBS and is averaging 4.06 million viewers in the traditional ratings. That is down approximately 17% from last season and the show ranks 18th among the network’s 24 scripted series of this season.

What do you think? Do you want a fifth season of the SEAL Team series on CBS?