Maggie: ABC Teases Comedy Series About Young Female Psychic (Watch)

Who would have predicted this? ABC has picked up Maggie to series for the 2021-22 television season. It’s based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio and stars Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott.

A single-camera comedy, Maggie follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie (Rittenhouse) regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street. But, when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

Maggie is written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, and directed by Natalia Anderson.

Like fellow freshman comedy Abbott Elementary, Maggie will debut mid-season, likely in early 2022. Here’s a glimpse:

