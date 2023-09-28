Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, Royal Rules of Ohio, Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Freeform Picks Up Three Unscripted Series

Freeform has added three new unscripted series to its lineup. Per Deadline, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, Royal Rules of Ohio, and Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order are all coming to the cable channel.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out features Chrissy Teigen, David Chang, and Joel Kim Booster as they take viewers inside a new restaurant in each episode and host a celebrity-filled dinner party. Viewers will see appearances by celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer/producer Molly McNearney.

The Royal Rules of Ohio (above) is a reality series featuring three wealthy twentysomething Ghanaian sisters as they live in Columbus, Ohio, while trying not to tarnish the reputation of their royal family. Thelma Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, and Delali Agyekum are featured in the series.

As for Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order, the documentary series will follow Reid and her secret society of women as they share their mutual obsession. They have a deep desire to help the vulnerable, solve cold cases, and dive into the dark minds of killers using forensic expertise.

Premiere dates for the new series will be announced later.

