Euphoria: Season Two; HBO Sets Drama Series Return Date (Watch)

Euphoria is returning to HBO soon. The cable channel has set a January premiere date for the drama series’ second season. Starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams, the series follows a teen and her friends as they cope with their troubled lives.

Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, Zendaya won an Emmy for her role in the first season. HBO revealed more about the return of Euphoria in a press release.

“Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.”

Euphoria will return on January 9th. Check out a preview for season two below.

