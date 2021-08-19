House Calls with Dr. Phil: Season One Ratings

Dr. Phil McGraw has had incredible success with his daytime talk show, Dr. Phil. But, how will his new CBS primetime series perform in the ratings? Will House Calls with Dr. Phil be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A docu-series, House Calls with Dr. Phil follows McGraw as he leaves his studio to travel across the country and visits families in need of his help. Using his unique and proven techniques, McGraw assists each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers in hopes of authentically changing their lives for the better.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

8/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the House Calls with Dr. Phil TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?