The Braxtons: Season Two; Family Reality Series Renewed for Fall 2025 on WE tv

The Braxtons will return this fall. WE tv has renewed the reality series for a second season. Filming for the season is happening now, and will feature Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton.

WE tv shared the following about season two:

“This season, the Braxton sisters aim to head back to their roots of fun, humor and spending much needed quality time with one another as they plan and celebrate Towanda’s highly anticipated wedding. As the entire family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters also continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. We will experience a roller coaster of emotions with heartfelt tears and occasional fireworks, but also a lot of laughs and, most importantly – love. It’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together. Now buckle up – this is just the announcement; your official “Save the Date” is coming soon. “The Braxtons helped create a new genre by being one of the first families to open up their lives and authentic selves to the world on television, and they’re still doing it,” said Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, We TV and ALLBLK. “Viewers and fans were thrilled to see Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn back on their screens in an elevated, docuseries format – and demanded more. So, we are delighted to see the ladies return for more and thankful that they trust We TV to, once again, tell their story with the utmost care, respect and integrity.””

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

