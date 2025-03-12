Leverage: Redemption: Season Three Trailer Released Ahead of April Debut on Prime Video

Leverage: Redemption returns next month to Prime Video, and now fans of the series are getting a look at what is to come for the series. The streaming service has released a teaser for season three. Dean Devlin created the series, and 10 episodes were produced for the season.

Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon star in the series, which follows a Robin Hood-like group as they help ordinary people wronged by the wealthy.

Prime Video revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“In Season 3 the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning it into dirty money, fight against a mayor who’s the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.”

Leverage: Redemption returns on April 17th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?