The Ultimate Surfer: Season One Ratings

ABC has been filling its summer schedule with dating series and classic game-show revivals. The Ultimate Surfer is something different. Will it be a summer smash in the ratings or, will it be a wipeout? Will The Ultimate Surfer be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, The Ultimate Surfer TV show was created by eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the show with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. The series gathers some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California (powered by Slater’s human-made wave technology), in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the fast-growing sport. Contestants compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations leave two men and two women as finalists who vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Surfers competing this season are Anastasia Ashley, Kai Barger, Mason Barnes, Tia Blanco, Austin Clouse, Brianna Cope, Luke Davis, Kayla Durden, Juli Hernandez, Zeke Lau, Alejandro Moreda, Koa Smith, Malia Ward, and Bruna Zaun.

