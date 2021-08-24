Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 23, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jesse Palmer, Erin Coscarelli, Joe Turpel, and Kelly Slater.

TV show description:

A competition series, The Ultimate Surfer TV show was created by 11-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the show with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Slater serves as the lead consultant and as a special correspondent.

The series gathers some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California (powered by Slater’s human-made wave technology), in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the fast-growing sport.

Alliances and rivalries are front and center in the show as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations leave two men and two women as finalists who vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Ultimate Surfer TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?