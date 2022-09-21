New Amsterdam: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the New Amsterdam series will be cancelled this time. NBC has already announced that season five is the end. Will the execs regret not greenlighting a sixth season, or is this a good time to end New Amsterdam? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Sandra Mae Frank, with Michelle Forbes, John McGinty, Gina Gershon, Frances Turner, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman in recurring roles. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Frank), a deaf surgeon and the chief of oncology. In season five, Max is back at the helm of New York City’s busiest public hospital.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/21 update:



For comparisons: Season four of New Amsterdam on NBC averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.20 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



