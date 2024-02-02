Dave: Season Four? FXX Comedy Series Is Finished, At Least for Now

Dave is going on a break. Fans will not see a fourth season of the FXX comedy series – at least not yet. Co-creator and star Dave Burd is looking to focus on other projects. The first season of Dave arrived in March 2020, with season three arriving in April 2023.

Based on Burd’s life, the series could return later, per Deadline. This break for the series is being compared to the long periods between seasons for Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series returns for its final season this Sunday.

Burd said the following about the FXX series:

“Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true. But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well. For the past 5 years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership.”

An FX spokesperson also said the following about Dave:

“After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.”

