Obliterated: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Action-Comedy Series

Obliterated will not be returning for a second season. Netflix canceled the action comedy two months after the series arrived on the streaming service on November 30. The series spent six weeks in Netflix’s top 10.

Starring Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Carl Lumbly, the series follows an elite special forces team after they defuse a fake bomb and have to find the real one after they drunkenly celebrated a successful operation.

Per Deadline, creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald (Cobra Kai) hope to return to the world in the series. The series was initially envisioned as a film series in the vein of Die Hard.

