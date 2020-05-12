Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS All Access reboot of the Rod Serling sci-fi classic, The Twilight Zone is hosted by Jordan Peele. As an episodic drama anthology, the series presents a new story each week, with different actors. Just like the original, it promises to take viewers “to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.” The weekly stories delve into themes relating to the human race’s hopes, fears, bright spots, and darkest hours, with the goal of promoting social consciousness as it examines the culture.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Twilight Zone has been renewed for a second season which will debut June 25, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is hard to predict whether CBS All Access will cancel or renew The Twilight Zone for season two. Flying blind, I predict it will get a second season renewal. I feel a bit like a broken record, but CBS All Access is still building up its programming slate, so they don’t have much of a herd yet to cull. The Twilight Zone benefits from the anthology format. There’s no regular cast, which cuts down on costs. It’s also easier to tweak, when the audience is unhappy.

As an anthology, the show’s barrier to entry is also low for viewers. In addition to its instant name recognition, when people miss an episode, they don’t have to do “homework” (i.e. catch up on missed episodes) before watching a new one. Although CBS All Access is releasing episodes weekly, once the full first season is out, viewers can stream it whenever they want, so they don’t have to schedule their viewing. This smells like the recipe for a season two pickup, to me. Since this is just speculation, I’ll still keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments, but I’ll be making other dinner plans. Subscribe for free alerts regarding The Twilight Zone cancellation or renewal news.

4/29/19 update: The Twilight Zone has been renewed for a second season on CBS All Access.



