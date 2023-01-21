Big Sky: Season Four? Jenson Ackles on a Possible Return and the Finale’s Nod to Supernatural

Big Sky wrapped its third season earlier this week, and now fans are wondering if a fourth season of the cop drama series is in the card. Viewers are also wondering if a fourth season will feature Jensen Ackles. He played the town sheriff on the ABC series, and his future could take two different directions. He could stay put where he is or return to his former home in Houston to deal with his past.

Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jensen Ackles, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Reba McEntire, and J. Anthony Pena, the ABC series follows the police in Helena, Montana.

Jensen Ackles spoke about the series’ season three finale and its potential future after the finale aired. He said the following about the possibility of a fourth season, per TV Insider:

“I don’t know. They haven’t even picked up the show yet for Season 4, so I don’t know if anybody’s coming back for Season 4 yet. That’s above my pay grade. But if they do decide to pick up a Season 4 — which I would hope they would, I think the show’s really great, and I think it’s got a lot of story left to tell — I don’t know. They had me for one season. They were probably like, well, let’s just bring him in for one, and we’ll see how it goes, and then we’ll go from there. So they’re waiting to hear what happened with the show, and then they’ll probably talk to [showrunner] Elwood [Reid] and try to figure out what to do with the characters, those that are returning and those that they want to return.”

The Big Sky season three finale also offered a little nod to Ackles’ former series, Supernatural. His character gave another salt for their house to protect it from demons. He said the following about the nod in another interview with TV Insider:

“I can’t remember if that was in the script because it was so long ago. I think it was an ad lib — because I did a few different versions of that. That was one thing that they kind of encouraged me to do was do one scripted, and then if I’ve got some ideas, I can ad-lib some stuff. Not changing the script, but just changing a word here like that, for instance, I’ll just throw it in. It’s not gonna change the scene at all. It’s not gonna change the moment. It’s not gonna change anybody else’s dialogue, but it just kind of keeps it fresh. I got to do that quite a bit this season, which is a lot of fun. And I think that that was just an ad-lib that I think that I threw out there.”

What do you think? Do you want to see a fourth season of Big Sky on ABC?