Postcards from Italy: Prime Video Series Adds Seven to Cast

Postcards from Italy has wrapped production, and Prime Video has announced the whole cast. Seven new faces have joined Nicole Wallace in the series.

According to Deadline, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Filippo De Carli, Maria Vera Ratti, Niccolò Senni, Vincent Riotta, Paola Minaccioni, and Martina Gatti will also star in the Prime Video series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Wallace will star as Mia, a young and spoiled New York heiress who is sent to Palermo, Italy, by her grandfather where she will live without family money and luxuries, and work as a real estate agent in the family business.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Prime Video when it arrives?